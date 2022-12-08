Ryan Truex Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023 

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Ryan Truex will run six races behind the wheel of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in 2023.

Truex is well acquainted with the championship-winning team after running five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five in three of those races. His best finish was a strong third-place run at Atlanta. Truex also competed in 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.

“We are looking forward to having Ryan back in our lineup in 2023 to run the No. 19,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series/Development. “He has done well in the races he has run at JGR. His previous experience and driving ability will be assets as the No. 19 competes for an owner’s championship next year.”

Truex has over 175 starts across NASCAR’s top three touring series combining for 17 top-five finishes and 49 top-10 finishes.

“I am thrilled to be behind the wheel of the No. 19 for a few races next season,” said Truex. “It was fun to run well with the team this past year. I appreciate the opportunity to race for JGR again next year. I think we can build from what we learned this year and get some solid runs in.”

Jason Ratcliff will work with Truex as the crew chief of the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra.

The races Truex will run and the remaining 2023 lineup for the No. 19 will be announced at a later date.

JGR PR