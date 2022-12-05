Jarrett Companies Signs Extension with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for 2023

JR Motorsports announced today through its social media channels the return of Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, as a primary partner on Josh Berry’s No. 8 team in 2023. Following a successful three-race stint in 2022, Jarrett has increased its partnership to six primary races next season with associate placement in the remaining events.

“To have Jarrett coming back to the No. 8 next season is a great feeling,” said Berry, who averaged a finish of 8.6 with the Jarrett Chevrolet in 2022. “I got to really know their team this year and you couldn’t surround yourself with better people. They take great pride in how they care for their employees, clients and everyone around them, so hopefully we can show them a great time in Victory Lane next season.”

Located in Orrville, Ohio, Jarrett is family-owned with a vision to be the best logistics company in the industry. Aimed at providing continuous improvement opportunities throughout clients’ supply chain, Jarrett focuses on enhancing operational efficiencies and ensuring seamless execution of end-to-end supply chains. Jarrett showcases excellent customer service, state-of-the-art technology and offers premier services to clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh Berry back as the brand ambassador for Jarrett,” said Mike Jarrett, President & CEO of Jarrett. “Josh and the JR Motorsports team are a clear reflection of our family-owned values and commitment to speed and service. As we like to say, ‘There’s fast. Then there’s Jarrett fast!’”

Berry finished the 2022 season fourth in the championship standings after recording a career-high three wins, 11 top fives and 20 top 10s, while leading the field for an impressive 356 circuits. His career totals include five wins, 17 top fives and 34 top 10s.

The Jarrett Chevrolet will race at Phoenix Raceway (March 11), Richmond Raceway (April 1), Dover Motor Speedway (April 29), Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 8), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Aug. 12) and Texas Motor Speedway (Sept. 23).

Jarrett actively invites JR Motorsports fan engagement through its digital and social channels at www.goJARRETT.com, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

JRM PR