NXS: Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity Series race and championship at Phoenix Raceway

Ty Gibbs won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race and championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Gibbs, who stirred controversy after wrecking his teammate Brandon Jones last weekend at Martinsville Speedway put all that aside and won the Xfinity Series championship for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Gibbs led 125 of the 200 lap race.

"I know what I did last week was unacceptable, and I apologize once again,” Gibbs said post-race. “It was unacceptable because we could have had two shots to win this deal, and it was stupid from an organization standpoint. I will sit here and tell you I’m sorry as much as I can, but it is not going to fix it. I’ve got to fix my actions."





Gibbs outlasted championship 4 drivers Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry.





Noah Gragson, who was in control of the lead for a portion of the race lost the top spot during a pit stop and would drive from eighth to second but couldn't close the gap to Gibbs at the finish.





Rounding out the top five were Noah Gragson in second, Justin Allgaier in third, Landon Cassill in fourth and AJ Allmendinger in fifth.





Josh Berry, who was on of the championship 4 drivers fell back from the race leaders with 30 laps to go and would make contact with the wall ending his championship hopes.





Berry would finish 13th.





Rounding out the top ten were Sheldon Creed in sixth, Riley Herbst in seventh, Daniel Hemric in eighth, Austin Hill in ninth and Sammy Smith in tenth.





The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona International Raceway on Saturday Feb. 18th





Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs

Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs