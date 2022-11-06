Monday, Nov 07

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway 2

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Sixth-place Finish in the Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway.
 

“We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet all day. Our RCR Chevy was better than the spring race. I thought we were too free for most of the race, and at the end I couldn’t get the corner entry I needed to get drive. It was so free into Turn 3, making it hard to run the bottom. That’s what I struggled with at the end of the race. I could not hit the bottom without over-slowing the car and getting ran over. Overall, we had a pretty good day. I wish we could have finished in the top-five. We were close. I'll take a sixth-place finish. My team has made a lot of gains this year and I’m looking forward to next year with this No. 2 team." 

 

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill, United Rentals/Bennett Transportation and Logistics Team Overcome Speeding Penalty for Ninth-Place Finish at Phoenix 
 

“We had an up-and-down day but our United Rentals/Bennett Transportation Chevrolet had speed there at the end of the race. We were really good today and I had a lot of fun and I felt like we had a top-five car. I kind of got us behind on that first stop. I sped on pit road. We were just trying to get all we could get and I got a little too much. We had to restart in the back but drove back up through the field before the end of Stage 2. We fought tight there for a while at the start of Stage 3 and had that one caution where there was like 70 laps to go and we pitted. We took four tires and fuel and hoped the rest of the race would stay green. We were short on fuel by one lap but felt confident that we could save enough to make it to the end. I had just moved up to 12th and the caution came out again and then we were on the same strategy as everyone else. Unfortunately, things just didn’t play out our way.” 

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

