CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes

|
· Chevrolet drivers take seven of top-10 positions in Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
· Noah Gragson takes second in race and Driver’s Championship in No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / BRCC Chevrolet Camaro SS.
· Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS, placed third Saturday and Josh Berry, No. 8 Tire Pros Camaro SS, took fourth in points standings.
· Chevrolet captured 24th NASCAR Xfinity Series Manufacturer’s Championship with 24 wins during 2022 season.
TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:
POS. DRIVER
2nd Noah Gragson, No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber/BRCC Camaro SS
3rd Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS
4th Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager: Crypto for All Camaro SS
5th AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro SS
6th Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Whelen Camaro SS
8th Daniel Hemric, AG1-Athletic Greens Camaro SS
9th Austin Hill, United Rentals/Bennett Camaro SS
12th Nicholas Sanchez, OTD Camaro SS
13th Josh Berry, No. 8 Tire Pros Camaro SS
14th Kyle Weatherman, No. 34 SELE Foundation Camaro SS
15th Josh Williams, No. 36 Alloy/Seacrest Studios Camaro SS
TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS
POS. DRIVER
1st Ty Gibbs (Toyota)
2nd Noah Gragson (Chevrolet)
3rd Justin Allgaier (Chevrolet)
4th Landon Cassill (Chevrolet)
5th AJ Allmendinger (Chevrolet)
Chevrolet returns to competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES