Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview – NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

Sammy Smith has two ARCA Menards Series West (AMSW) starts at Phoenix Raceway. Earlier this year, Smith won the pole for the spring AMSW race, led 79 laps, and finished third. This will be Smith’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Phoenix. He will also be running the AMSW race on Friday for Kyle Busch Motorsports. LAST TIME OUT: Smith qualified third for last weekend’s NXS race at Martinsville Speedway – his best qualifying effort of the year. He ran solidly in the top-five for most of the race finishing Stage One fifth. Stage Two resulted in an 11th-place finish due to pitting before the stage break. He battled for the lead at the end of the race before a caution came out leading to a string of overtime attempts. On the first green-white-checkered attempt, Smith was spun coming off Turn 4. That spin resulted in a flat tire, forcing the 18 to come down pit road to change tires. Smith finished in 18 th .

Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2022 NXS/ARCA Seasons. RACE INFO: The NXS Championship Race will start at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 5. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: "I'm ready for one last Xfinity Series race in 2022. We had a great run going last week at Martinsville that the finish didn't show so I feel confident we can have another one this week. I've raced at Phoenix in the ARCA Menards Series West twice and will be in the race on Friday, so I feel like I can go out in Xfinity and really run well with that experience under my belt. I really want to put the No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra in Victory Lane this weekend to close out the year on a high note with the 18 guys."

