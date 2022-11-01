BJ McLeod Motorsports Signs Garrett Smithley to Drive No. 78

Today, BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced that they have signed NASCAR mainstay Garrett Smithley for the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Series season. Burleson, Texas-based Trophy Tractor will serve as an anchor sponsor for the No. 78 Chevrolet throughout the season.

30-year-old Smithley, a successful Legends car racer from the Southeast in his younger days, has been a full-time NASCAR competitor since 2015. With 200+ starts across NASCAR's top-three national series, Smithley has gained a positive reputation among his fans and competitors. His most recent NASCAR experience has been behind the wheel of the No. 15 entry for Rick Ware Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. His career highlights include a top-5 finish at Daytona International Speedway in February 2018, a top-10 at Talladega that same year, top-10 finishes at Daytona and Iowa in 2017 and a top-10 finish once again at Talladega in 2020.

“I’ve raced with Garrett (Smithley) for several years now, and respect his path, talent and passion,” said BJ McLeod. “I often tell people that he has “made it,” and most people do not understand what I mean by that. His story is truly one of hard work, passion and talent. The ability Garrett has shown behind the wheel for several years including racing around me is something that I wish more people had a front row seat like I have. Jessica (McLeod) and I are so honored to have Garrett represent and drive for us. The future is bright.”

Founded in 2016, BJMM is full-time NASCAR XFINITY Series team based out of Mooresville, N.C and owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver BJ McLeod and his wife, Jessica McLeod.

In addition, BJ McLeod is a partner in Live Fast Motorsports (LFM). LFM is a full-time, chartered NASCAR Cup Series team owned by Matt Tiftt, Joe Falk and BJ McLeod.

Trophy Tractor has been a longtime partner of Garrett Smithley and offers a cost-effective alternative to the purchase and rental of new equipment with quality low hour used equipment. They specialize in the sale and rental of haul trucks, loaders, dozers, scrapers, excavators, compactors, graders, and water equipment.

“I’ve always had great respect for BJ (McLeod) and his organization,” said Garrett Smithley. “To compete at this level is extremely difficult. Very few understand the effort and sacrifices it takes. For almost a decade BJ has fielded a race car or truck at the NASCAR national level. The entire team is not trying to hide behind the struggles of the last several months, or even years. I wholeheartedly believe that, with some hard work and focus we can surprise some people in this community with some great runs and results. I’m thankful for the continued support of Jeff and Maxx Miller and their team at Trophy Tractor. I’m looking forward to the opportunity with this entire group.”

For more information about Smithley, please visit, https://www. garrettsmithleyracing.com. For more information about BJ McLeod Motorsports, please visit, https:// bjmcleodmotorsports.com/. For more information about Trophy Tractor, please visit, www.trophytractor.com.

BJMM PR