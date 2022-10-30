RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway

“Our Global Industrial Chevrolet was good at the start of the race. We got up to 10th by the end of Stage 1 and had a really good car during Stage 2. We kind of started falling off toward the end of the run in that stage. As the race went on, we just lost a little bit of the handle. We were getting too loose on entry and too loose on exit and it was hurting our pace. It was really hard to attack the corners. The No. 51 got into me and that put us in the back with all the mess again. While I was trying to come back through the field the wreck happened between Turns 3 and 4 and I got a ton of damage on our car. I don’t know how we finished ninth. I was doing all I could to get back up there but was just nursing it at the end. Unfortunately, we’re out of the NASCAR Playoffs but will still go to Phoenix with the goal of winning and finishing the year on a strong note.” -Austin Hill