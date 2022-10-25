Howie DiSavino III Confident Ahead of Martinsville Speedway Return

Preparing for his final NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2022 season with Alpha Prime Racing, Howie DiSavino III invades Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for Saturday afternoon’s Dead On Tools 250 looking for no tricks but plenty of treats.



The Chesterfield, Va. native returns to the famed Virginia short track determined to rebound from the spring race where an impressive outing was derailed by a mechanical failure.



Since April, the 21-year-old has had the 0.526-mile short track circled on his calendar as an opportunity to save his best performance for last.



“I’m super excited to get back to Martinsville Speedway this weekend,” said DiSavino. “It will be the first track in an Xfinity car that I have prior laps at and I think that will make a huge difference throughout the weekend.



“The Alpha Prime Racing team brought me a really fast Chevrolet Camaro earlier this year, unfortunately, we just had a situation that was beyond our control. Together, we are looking forward at the opportunity to return to Martinsville and finish what we started.”



In the penultimat Xfinity Series race of the season, DiSavino and the Mooresville, N.C.- based team welcome back the Travis Mills Foundation which will adorn its logos on the No. 45 Chevrolet Camaro in the highly-anticipated 250-lap race.



The Travis Mills Foundation supports recalibrated veterans and their families through various programs that help these heroic men and women overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation.



The Foundation was established by U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills.



“Travis and his Foundation are the definitions of what it means to be American,” added DiSavino. “The love, care and inspiration they provide for our wounded soldiers trying to adjust to life back home is a true example of dedication to a cause.



“Being able to showcase the Travis Mills Foundation again might be one of the most special things I’ve done as a race car driver.”



In addition to the Travis Mills Foundation, DiSavino and his Alpha Prime team will also welcome back Richard Green Racing as a major associate partner for the 32nd race of the season.



A native of Enosburg Falls, Vermont, Green is a longtime supporter of the Northeast Racing scene and a friend of the DiSavino family. A former driver himself, Green has now hung up his helmet and focused on being a successful car owner at the famed Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont.



In addition to being a car owner, Green has been notorious for supporting other young drivers in their racing endeavors and will attend Saturday afternoon’s race along with family and friends to support the Chesterfield, Va. driver.



“Richard, Liz and their whole Thunder Road Speedbowl race team from Vermont were guests during the spring race,” explained DiSavino. “It felt like they were part of our family, so when the opportunity arose to continue the partnership for the fall race, we couldn’t wait to make it happen again!"



Since his last race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway earlier this month, DiSavino can be found daily nestled in Mooresville, N.C.- either working thoroughly through his fitness program, his race preparation guideline or on the telephone with current and potential partners trying to increase his presence in the Xfinity Series in 2023.



His discipline to be able to multitask has given him the continued optimistic vibe that his hard work and relentless efforts will be rewarded not only this weekend but in the future.



“This is what I want to do and I’m going to do everything I can to stay competing in NASCAR for years and years to come,” added DiSavino. “I am a very focused and detailed person and even though I multitask throughout the day, my race preparation has never been more prominent.



“I have been spending countless hours of iRacing either by myself or with others while remaining very focused on my physical regimen to make sure when I climb in the car for practice and qualifying on Friday afternoon, I step up to the plate and continue the strong efforts of the No. 45 car at Martinsville.



“This is my last race of the year and with a little luck and a lot of determination, a top-15 finish should be within our reach.”



Veteran Cup spotter Clayton Hughes will guide DiSavino from above this weekend as his spotter.



For more on Howie DiSavino III, please visit howiedisavino.com, like him on Facebook (Howie DiSavino III Racing), follow him on Instagram (@howiedisavino), TikTok (@howiedisavino) and Twitter (@howiedisavino).



The Dead On Tools 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the 32nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, October 28th from 4:00 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. Qualifying follows shortly after 4:35 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, October 29th shortly after 3:00 p.m. with live coverage on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).



HDIII PR