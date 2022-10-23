RCR NXS Post Race Report: Homestead-Miami Speedway

“We had a really fast United Rentals Chevrolet today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We were a top-five car and had a Chevy that was capable of winning. It would have been nice to not have a loose wheel. My guys on the United Rentals team have been great on pit road all year long. Our pit stops all year have been top-notch and we’ve been one of the best on pit road. You’re just going to have that from time to time. When the caution came out late in the race I was happy because I knew we had a good short-run car and I thought we would have a shot at it. I should have known better. We were out of sticker tires and tires are really important at this track. Without another set of tires available, we had to put on a set of cold scuffs. We fired off there at the end with 15 laps on our tires and that’s tough at a track like Homestead-Miami Speedway. We just held on the best we could. It’s frustrating, but now we’ve got to go into Martinsville Speedway and try to win.” -Austin Hill