RCR NXS Post Race Report: Homestead-Miami Speedway

|
“My WAT/Whelen Chevrolet was one of the fastest cars on track tonight at Homestead-Miami Speedway and that was really encouraging. We got into the wall early in the first stage and had to make an unscheduled pit stop that put us down a lap and it was difficult to recover from there. The track was slicker than it was yesterday and the sun glare was really bad going into Turn One. I had the right-rear against the wall and it sucked the nose in and hit the wall. I did that two different times and cut down right-rear tires in the process. That put us in a deep hole and made it hard to rebound with not many cautions during the race today. However, this Richard Childress Racing team never gave up, and we were able to salvage a top-20 finish. I feel like I made three big mistakes today that cost us. It’s good to have those lessons and I can learn for next year."
-Sheldon Creed