Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Homestead-Miami Speedway

- Practice; After the completion of technical inspection on Friday afternoon teams would take to the 1.502-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) for a reduced 10-minute practice session after a delay for rain. Running 10 laps during his practice session, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 33.734 at 160.076 mph on Lap-1 placing the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet 22nd fastest of the 40 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Contender Boats 300 at HMS.



– Starting Position; Directly after the conclusion of the rain shortened NXS 10-minute practice session teams would have ten minutes to change tires and add fuel before moving into single-lap qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Contender Boats 300. The 25th competitor to make his qualifying effort, Snider would record a lap of 33.203 at 162.636 placing the 27-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native in the 19th position. Snider will line up inside row 10 for Saturday’s Contender Boats 300.



– Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Contender Boats 300 will mark Snider’s fourth start at HMS in NXS competition. In his debut at HMS in the June of 2020 apart of the Covid-19 NASCAR reopening schedule, Snider would start in the 26th position and work his way forward throughout the race to earn a respectable 15th place finish. The very next day the teams would line up based on a 15-car inversion from Saturday’s race finish. Lining up 1st Snider would have a very fast car the entire day and would remain in contention at the end of the 177-laps. Slipping back on the final restart Snider would end up being credited with a seventh-place finish.



Returning in the Spring of 2021, Snider would start in the tenth position and put himself in a position throughout the race to contend for the victory at the end of the scheduled 179-laps. Running in the fourth spot with three to go the caution would come out forcing all the leaders to head to pit lane for fresh tires. The pit crew would have an ultra-quick stop gaining Snider two positions on pit road. Restarting as the leader at the first attempt at NASCAR overtime, Snider. would spin the tires and fall back a position as the caution would come out as they exited Turn-2. Reverting back to the last completed lap the second attempt at NASCAR overtime would see Snider get a much better restart and launch out into the lead where he would remain for the final lap and half on the way to capturing his first NXS victory.



Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 will be the debut in the NXS at HMS for JAR Bommarito Autosport. Last season’s Contender Boats 300 in February JAR Bommarito Autosport was not able to compete in due to no qualifying and the line up being set by Top-40 in 2020 owner points.



- TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit TaxSlayer.com.



– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 109 to HMS for Snider to compete with in the Contender Boats 300. Chassis No. 109 last competed at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) four weeks ago in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 where Snider would start in the 31st position and finish with a 20th place finish after avoiding multiple crashes and a late race flat tire.



Prior to TMS, No. 109 saw on track action at Kansas Speedway two weeks prior in the Kansas Lottery 300. Starting in the 21st position Snider would move forward to finish in the 16th position at the completion of Stage 1 before rains would move into the area and end the race early at the end of Stage 2 as Snider was running in the 19th spot in the running order. No. 109 would compete at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) back in August where Snider would start in the 17thposition, and would finish in the 17th position. Before MIS, No. 109 would tackle the tricky triangle of Pocono Raceway in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 a race where Snider would qualify in the 28th spot and would hold his ground all day steadily working thru the field on the way to a 14th place finish. In No. 109’s second race for JAR Bommarito Autosport at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Snider would start in the 26th position enroute to a 18th place finish. Chassis No. 109 would make its JAR Bommarito Autosport debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Alsco Uniforms 300. After qualifying in the 33rd position, Snider would advance through the field the entire race to come home with a strong 10thplace finish. Chassis No. 109 holds an average finish of 16.33 in six events during the 2022 season.

