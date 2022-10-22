NXS: What to watch for in the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead Miami Speedway

Highly competitive: In 28 races at the track its produced 21 different winners and 20 pole winners since the inaugural race won by Dale Jarrett back in 1995. In five of those events the race was won from the pole with Harrison Burton the last to do so in 2020.

Three spots open: Following Josh Berry win last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway the series moves onto Homestead with two races and three sports remaining to make it into Phoenix for the championship. Noah Gragson with seven wins this season leads up those still looking to lock in with Ty Gibbs and Justin Allgaier also above the cut line with Allgaier a mere 15 points above the line over Austin Hill.

AJ Allmendinger with his five wins this season sits sixth in the points and 16 points back from making it into the championship at Phoenix.

Clinch information provided by NASCAR Stats:

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the four-driver field of the next round: Josh Berry.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the third winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Noah Gragson or Ty Gibbs.

Noah Gragson: Could only clinch with help

Ty Gibbs: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Justin Allgaier or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the second winless driver in the standings.

Noah Gragson: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, AJ Allmendinger, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer.