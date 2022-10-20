Ksdt CPA Rides Again With Bayley Currey and Jd Motorsports at Homestead

JD Motorsports is proud to announce that KSDT CPA will be featured again as a primary partner on Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Chevrolet at KSDT’s home track, Homestead-Miami Speedway. KSDT CPA, a Miami-based firm, has served as the Official CPA of JDM for the 2022 season.

“I am happy to have KSDT back on the car again at their home race track”, said Currey. “I am excited to meet all of their clients and employees this weekend. They usually have a big turnout for this race.”

KSDT CPA is one of South Florida’s largest and one the country’s fastest growing accounting firms. They just announced a multi-year extension on their partnership to be “The Official CPA” of FIU Athletics, a local college in the Miami area.

“It is with great pride that we continue our partnership with Bayley Currey and JD Motorsports at our home race track,” said Jeff Taraboulos, Managing Partner with KSDT. “It is important to me and my partners to support events in our community like this NASCAR race and the FIU Athletic Program.”

The firm has also been recognized as a Gulf Coast Regional Leader by Accounting Today and once again recognized by Forbes as one of the ‘Top Tax and Accounting Firms’ for 2022.

The Contender Boats 300 will air on the USA Network on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 4:30 PM. Practice will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 6:05 PM with Qualifying happening immediately after practice at 6:35 PM. Both will be televised on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

