Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra Preview – Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT HOMESTEAD: Brandon Jones has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has earned two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes at the south Florida track. Jones’ average finish of 8.1 is his best on any oval on the NXS schedule after finishing in the top-10 his last five races at Homestead. Jones crossed the finish line third in 2021 but was awarded a second-place finish after Tyler Reddick was disqualified.

Brandon Jones has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has earned two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes at the south Florida track. Jones’ average finish of 8.1 is his best on any oval on the NXS schedule after finishing in the top-10 his last five races at Homestead. Jones crossed the finish line third in 2021 but was awarded a second-place finish after Tyler Reddick was disqualified. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Jeld-Wen logo on the hood this weekend at Homestead. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com.

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Jeld-Wen logo on the hood this weekend at Homestead. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com. VEGAS RECAP: Jones ran in the top-10 for the majority of the Alsco Uniforms 302 on Saturday. Stage One came to a close with Jones in the fifth position. The No.19 Menards/Nibco Toyota GR Supra ran as high as second and finished third in Stage Two. Jones took the lead on Lap 96 and led five laps. The No. 19 spun with 39 laps to go in the race while racing side-by-side with another car. With no damage, Jones was able to salvage a ninth-place finish.

Jones ran in the top-10 for the majority of the Alsco Uniforms 302 on Saturday. Stage One came to a close with Jones in the fifth position. The No.19 Menards/Nibco Toyota GR Supra ran as high as second and finished third in Stage Two. Jones took the lead on Lap 96 and led five laps. The No. 19 spun with 39 laps to go in the race while racing side-by-side with another car. With no damage, Jones was able to salvage a ninth-place finish. 2022 PLAYOFFS: Homestead will be the second race in the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs. Jones enters the race 27 points below the Championship 4 cutline. The Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami, and Martinsville races determine the Championship 4 that will race for a championship at Phoenix in November.

Homestead will be the second race in the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs. Jones enters the race 27 points below the Championship 4 cutline. The Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami, and Martinsville races determine the Championship 4 that will race for a championship at Phoenix in November. JGR AT HOMESTEAD: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 59 total starts at Las Vegas in Xfinity competition. Drivers have combined for five wins, 19 top-fives finishes, 37 top-10 finishes, 4 poles, and 735 laps led.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 59 total starts at Las Vegas in Xfinity competition. Drivers have combined for five wins, 19 top-fives finishes, 37 top-10 finishes, 4 poles, and 735 laps led. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: Brandon Jones Racing I Instagram:@brandonjonesrac

RACE INFO: The NXS Contender Boats 300 will start at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 2. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “We are headed down south to Homestead-Miami Speedway. I have a lot of confidence going into this weekend as Homestead has slowly become one of my favorite tracks. Over the years I have studied hard to figure the track out and have found a lot of success there recently. As the race goes on the top line will turn dominant and we will all be ripping the top. I know these No. 19 boys will bring a fast Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra for the weekend as we keep battling to get into the championship four!”

JGR PR