Tire Pros Rejoins JR Motorsports with Partnership Extension in 2023

JR Motorsports announced today the return of Tire Pros to the organization in 2023 with an extension featuring nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races as primary partner with driver Josh Berry and associate placement in the remaining 24 events. Building off a successful two-season stint, Tire Pros and Berry will compete together for a third consecutive season with the No. 8 Chevrolet.

“Greg (Bell, Tire Pros president) and the team over at Tire Pros are a huge reason I’m able to drive in the Xfinity Series,” said Berry, a native of Hendersonville, Tenn. “They took a chance on me in 2021 and for that I am forever thankful. We had a great first year together and were able to follow that up by putting the Tire Pros Chevrolet into Victory Lane at Dover. I can’t wait to continue that success in 2023.”

Headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., Tire Pros is the nation's largest network of elite, independent and locally owned tire dealers. Uniting over 600 locations under a shared national brand, Tire Pros provides a broad suite of specialized tools and resources to help franchisees drive consumers to their stores, enhance operations and maximize profitability. Additionally, the company is backed by the power of American Tire Distributors (ATD), one of the largest independent suppliers to the replacement tire market with more than 130 distribution centers and over 80,000 customers across North America.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for the 2023 season,” said Greg Bell, Tire Pros president. “Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Josh have been great partners and we are looking forward to continuing the growth and success we’ve had together. We can’t wait for Josh to be competing in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway next month and look forward to cheering him on there, and throughout next year.”

Berry’s having a banner year alongside Tire Pros in 2022, earning three wins, 11 top fives, 20 top 10s and a berth in the NXS Playoffs. At Dover Motor Speedway earlier this season, Berry led 55 laps behind the wheel of the Tire Pros Camaro en route to his fourth career win and second consecutive year with multiple victories. Currently, Berry is in the thick of the championship hunt as the first of four drivers to qualify for the Championship 4 finale at Phoenix Raceway next month.

Specific races and a paint scheme unveil for the No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet will come at a later date.

JRM PR