Trevor Bayne No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra Preview-Homestead-Miami

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:

Welcome to Miami : Trevor Bayne returns to the track this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra for his ninth and final race of the 2022 season. Bayne has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on his resume at the South Florida facility, with two top five’s and two top-10 finishes. The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion has led five laps with an average start of 9.8 and average finish of 8.0.

: Trevor Bayne returns to the track this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra for his ninth and final race of the 2022 season. Bayne has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on his resume at the South Florida facility, with two top five’s and two top-10 finishes. The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion has led five laps with an average start of 9.8 and average finish of 8.0. Making the Most of His Opportunity : Bayne and his No 18 Devotion Nutrition team have had strong 2022 season in limited starts. In his eight previous outings with JGR this season, Bayne has secured five top five’s and six top-10 finishes. Bayne has an average start of 4.8 with an average finish of 8.3. In eight starts, Bayne has led 130 laps.

: Bayne and his No 18 Devotion Nutrition team have had strong 2022 season in limited starts. In his eight previous outings with JGR this season, Bayne has secured five top five’s and six top-10 finishes. Bayne has an average start of 4.8 with an average finish of 8.3. In eight starts, Bayne has led 130 laps. Vegas Recap : In his last start in the No. 18 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend, Bayne started second, worked his way back up front following a mid-race pit road penalty, and ultimately crossed the finish line in fifth following 201 laps in the desert.

: In his last start in the No. 18 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend, Bayne started second, worked his way back up front following a mid-race pit road penalty, and ultimately crossed the finish line in fifth following 201 laps in the desert. Devotion Nutrition : Devotion Nutrition will return to the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at their home track in Miami. Devotion Nutrition (www.devotionnutrition.com) has developed into a culture for all those devoted to living an active and healthy lifestyle with a great tasting product that can be easily integrated into anyone’s daily diet and busy routines

: Devotion Nutrition will return to the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at their home track in Miami. Devotion Nutrition (www.devotionnutrition.com) has developed into a culture for all those devoted to living an active and healthy lifestyle with a great tasting product that can be easily integrated into anyone’s daily diet and busy routines JGR at Homestead-Miami: In 59 combined Xfinity Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, JGR has earned five wins, 19 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes. The team has led 735 laps, with an average start of 10.6 and an average finish of 12.7.

In 59 combined Xfinity Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, JGR has earned five wins, 19 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes. The team has led 735 laps, with an average start of 10.6 and an average finish of 12.7. RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on USA Network, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 2 2 0 5 9.8 8.0

Bayne’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 8 0 5 6 1 130 4.8 8.3

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 160 2 30 79 8 615 10.3 13.2

From the Cockpit :

Trevor Bayne: “I’m truly thankful for the opportunity I’ve had this season racing with Devotion Nutrition and Joe Gibbs Racing. It’s been great being back behind the wheel and back in the swing of things. We have one more shot to get a win this season, and I know we are going to give it everything we’ve got on Saturday. (Crew Chief) Jason (Ratcliff) and the guys have built us another fast Toyota GR Supra, and if we can put a whole race together, I know we will contend for that checkered flag Saturday afternoon.”

JGR PR