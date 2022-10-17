Hailie Deegan Places 13th in her Xfinity Debut

Deegan’s 13th place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the best finish by a female driver in an Xfinity debut. She stated, “Well guys, our Xfinity debut is now all said and done, and we ended up finishing 13th. One of my goals going into this weekend was to finish in the top 15 and we were able to do so. It was just a great experience overall. It was wild trying to learn a new car with just 25-30 minutes of practice and then going right into the race. We were able to accomplish our goals and just have a great weekend.”



Deegan, who is in her second year in the Camping World Truck Series, said she felt she could have more input with the Xfinity car compared to a truck. She states, “It changes a lot of things being able to finesse with throttle, brake, deciding what to do — dump out of it, crack the throttle — there’s just so many different things that you can do, whereas like the trucks, it’s pretty much one lane, one way, and you kind of just hope for the best. And everyone races very clean in this series, it seems like. There’s a lot of respect and I really like that.”



When the green flag dropped, she battled against the field and maintained her position in SS Greenlight Racing No. 07 car, finishing 18th at the end of Stage 1. In the second stage, Deegan stayed consistent and again showed improvement, making her way up a couple more spots and finishing 16th to close the stage. In the final segment, the 21-year-old finished the race strong, gaining several more spots and earning an impressive 13th-place finish.



“I’m pretty excited right now,” Deegan said. “The guys gave me an amazing car. Just can’t thank Pristine Auction, Ford, for putting this together because I always wanted to come out here just to be able to experience what it’s like to run the Xfinity Series. The guys gave me a car as fast as Xfinity internet, and we were able to do something with it. So I was really happy with that.”



Hailie Deegan PR