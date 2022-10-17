NXS: Josh Berry wins NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Josh Berry won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, giving him a spot in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway next month.



Three JR Motorsports drivers finished in the top three following the checkered flag. Noah Gragson finished second and Justin Allgaier finished third.



Allgaier, who finished third had a chance at the race win but would make contact with the Turn 4 wall with two laps remaining in the race.



Ty Gibbs and Trevor Bayne would round out the top five.



Hailie Deegan, who started her first NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, finished 13th. It marks the best finish for a female driver in their first Xfinity Series start.



Josh Berry sits atop the playoff board after his win on Saturday. Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs and Justin Allgaier make up the top four spots above the cutoff line.



Austin Hill, AJ Allmendinger, Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer all are below the cutoff line with two races left in the Round of 8.



Rounding out the top ten were Austin Hill in sixth, Sam Mayer in seventh, Daniel Hemric in eighth, Brandon Jones in ninth and Anthony Alfredo in tenth.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway next Saturday October, 22nd at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on USA Network.



Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs

Stage 2 Winner: Noah Gragson

Race Winner: Josh Berry