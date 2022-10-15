Chevrolet Milestone NASCAR Xfinity Series Victory Clinches Manufacturer's Championship

Josh Berry’s NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway also capped a memorable afternoon for Chevrolet: It marked Chevy’s 500th all-time win in the series and it clinched Chevrolet’s sixth consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series Manufacturer’s Championship.

The 2022 season marks the manufacturer’s 24th time winning the Bill France Performance Cup, extending its series-leading record over any other manufacturer. The prestigious award is also the eighth for the Camaro SS, captured in its 10th season as Chevrolet’s flagship vehicle in the series.

“It’s been quite a day for Chevrolet, and it’s been quite a season,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “First, congratulations to Josh Berry for winning his third race of the season. Each race win is special and memorable in its own way, and I’m sure he’ll remember today for a long time. JR Motorsports, Kaulig Racing, Richard Childress Racing, Jeremy Clements Racing, Big Machine Racing and Hendrick Motorsports contributed valuable manufacturer points this season. Many people contribute to accomplishments like these, and I’d like to thank all of the Chevrolet engineers, and all of the drivers, crew chiefs, teams and owners who have been a part of our 24 championships and 500 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series over the years.”

Chevrolet secured its series-leading championship title with 30 of 33 races complete. Eight drivers from five different Chevrolet teams have amassed 23 wins thus far, giving the Bowtie brand a winning percentage of 76 percent. Team Chevy drivers contributing to those wins include: Noah Gragson (seven wins), AJ Allmendinger (five wins), Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry (three wins each), Austin Hill (two wins), and Jeremy Clements, Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick (one win each). Sam Mayer and Landon Cassill also contributed points toward the championship.

In pursuit of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Championship, Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger won the regular-season championship title, and led Chevrolet to a manufacturer-leading eight playoff contenders. Now reaching the Playoffs Round of 8, six Chevrolet drivers remain to vie for a spot in the Championship 4, with Josh Berry now the first driver to secure his spot to compete for the championship title.

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will conclude at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 5, for the series’ Championship race.

