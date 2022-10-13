Dead On Tools Returns to Our Motorsports

Our Motorsports is excited to welcome back partner Dead On Tools for the upcoming Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway. In addition to their entitlement sponsorship of the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway, the fast-growing distributor of professional tools, work gear and storage products throughout North America will serve as the primary sponsor of Anthony Alfredo in the No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet.



“Its always cool to represent a new partner but to do it in their title race makes it even more significant,” said Alfredo. “We had a solid race at Martinsville in the spring and look forward to building on that in the fall!”



Led by veteran crew chief Pat Tryson, the No. 23 team finished in fourteenth position while battling in the top-10 all day earlier this spring at first of two visits to the famed half-mile track.



“We are very excited to partner with Anthony for the Dead On Tools 250’ said Brian Ranallo, Marketing Manager at Dead On Tools. ‘Anthony is a fantastic driver and we are looking forward to seeing him drive the No. 23 Dead On Tools Chevrolet at The Paperclip!”



Dead On Tools is one of the fastest-growing brands in the hardware and storage equipment industry today. In addition to the cornerstone line of hammers and other hand tools, innovative new tool belts have been a successful addition to the product line. Given team owner Chris Our’s involvement in the construction industry, the partnership is an obvious fit.



This will mark the second consecutive season that Dead On Tools will partner with Our Motorsports. The Dead On Tools 250 will take place on Saturday, October 29 at 3 p.m. ET. The 250-lap event will be televised live on NBC.

Our Motorsports PR