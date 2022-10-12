Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Nibco Toyota GR Supra Preview - Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Nibco Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

Brandon Jones has 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jones earned his eighth career top-10 at the track in the 2022 spring race with a 10th-place finish. He also has two top-five finishes, an average start of 12.1, and an average finish of 9.3. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Nibco logo on the hood this weekend at Las Vegas. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com.

RACE INFO: The NXS Alsco Uniforms 302 will start at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 15. The race will be broadcasted on NBC, PRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “Our No. 19 Menards/Nibco team is excited to be heading into the second round of the Xfinity Series Playoffs. We have been looking forward to getting back on the ovals and Las Vegas Motor Speedway is just that! In the midst of the Playoffs, it’s a really important time to keep our rhythm, be aggressive, and be smart. I’m pumped to start battling it out in the Round of 8. I believe the key is to dig deep in our notebook, pull from our past experiences, get some laps in at the Toyota Racing Development simulator, and review the film to best use our strengths. This team has high expectations, and we are determined to keep advancing toward the Championship Four.”

