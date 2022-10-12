Fly & Form Concrete Structures Inc. back with JCR for Homestead

Jeremy Clements Racing is grateful to have Fly & Form Concrete Structures return for their final race of 2022. The JCR #51 Chevrolet will be trimmed out in the mainstay Red, White and Blue colors of Fly & Form for the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead – Miami Speedway, Saturday October 22nd. Plus, we are excited to welcome “America’s Preferred Lift Experts” AIRCRANE as a new associate sponsor in their debut into the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“We are so thankful to have Fly & Form back on the car for Homestead. Earlier in the year when they were on the car at Atlanta and Pocono, we got caught up in wrecks that ended our day way too soon in both races. So, we are definitely looking forward to this race to try and duplicate that Top 10 finish we had at Homestead last year with Ray Stevens and his Fly & Form Team.” Clements said.

Joining Fly and Form as associate sponsors will be: AIRCANE, My Sea Cin, All South Electric, E3 Spark Plugs, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew Performance, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Upstate Body & Towing, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX

JCR PR