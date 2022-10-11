RACE ADVANCE: John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Berry's Bullets Toyota GR Supra at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) on Saturday for his eighth start with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022 and 11th NXS start of the season. The Alsco Uniforms 302 will mark Nemechek's fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at the 1.5-mile Tri-Oval. Sam Hunt Racing will make its fourth appearance at LVMS and first start at the track with a repeat driver. John Hunter Nemechek competed in the No. 26 at the track earlier this season, bringing home a Top-15 finish. Berry's Bullets - located in St. George, Utah, will be on board of the No. 26 in Las Vegas. Berry's Bullets is a long-time partner and supporter of Nemechek.

About Berry's Bullets: For over 60 years, Berry’s Bullets has been producing superior bullets for the shooting industry. Established in 1961 by Ray Berry, Berry’s is still family-owned and operated today. At the age of 18, Gilbert Berry took the business over for his father Ray after an industrial accident forced Ray into early retirement. After 40 years of hard work and dedication to making Berry’s a staple in the shooting and ammunition industry for superior quality bullets, Gilbert has retired and turned the reins over to his son Tony Berry. Tony’s vision of providing quality products and service to our customers is right in line with his father’s. By sticking to the core beliefs of faith, family, and hard work, Berry’s will continue to be a pillar of excellence in the world of shooting products. World-renowned for over 60 types of superior plated bullets, Berry’s also provides a line of injection molded items such as ammo boxes, vibratory case cleaners, VersaCradle bench tools, and a variety of other products for the shooting industry. This, along with the capabilities of a full CNC shop on the premises, the sky is the limit for what products Berry’s has to offer any industry. When you choose Berry’s Manufacturing, you are selecting a family-based business centered on exceptional quality, friendly customer service, and a product base that is proudly Made in the USA. Nemechek has three career NXS starts on the 1.5-mile, 20 º -banked tri-oval. Additionally, he has two career NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) starts and nine NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts -- including one win and one pole starting position. Nemechek scored Sam Hunt Racing's highest finish (third place) as a team at Richmond Raceway in the Spring of 2021. He has added two top-five finishes for Sam Hunt Racing in 2022 at Phoenix Raceway and Darlington Raceway.