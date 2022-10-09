NXS: AJ Allmendinger wins Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Charlotte Roval

AJ Allmendinger won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Allmendinger worked his way to the top spot after a overtime restart to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race.

Saturday’s win marked Allmendinger’s fourth straight win on the Charlotte Roval.

Rounding out the top five were Ty Gibbs in second, Noah Gragson in third, James Davidson in fourth and Justin Allgaier in fifth.

“I didn’t think we had anything for him,” Allmendinger told NBC Sports post-race. “I knew it was going to be a battle. The 9 gave me a good shove and I drove into Turn 1 as deep as I could. I didn’t believe with five or 10 to go that I would be able to get it done. I knew it was restart or bust.”

Allmendinger would race Ty Gibbs on the final restart before ultimately prevailing and would drive past Gibbs to get the win.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race also marked the final race in the Round of 12. Moving onto the next round are Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer.

Noah Gragson, who leads the points standings going into the Round of 8 has a 12 point lead over second place AJ Allmendinger.

Drivers not advancing into the next round are Daniel Hemric, Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements and Riley Herbst.

Herbst was involved in a wreck late in Saturday’s race with nine laps remaining.

Notable IndyCar driver Marco Andretti wrecked with 22 laps to go in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut as result of Jeb Burton spinning out.

Rounding out the top ten were Alex Labbe in sixth, Brandon Jones in seventh, Josh Berry in eighth, Ryan Sieg in ninth and Landon Cassill in tenth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will begin the Round of 8 next Saturday October, 15th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Stage 1 Winner: AJ Allmendinger

Stage 2 Winner: Brandon Jones

Race Winner: AJ Allmendinger