Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Myatt Snider – No. 31 Tax Slayer Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

News and Notes:

- Practice; After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet will first hit the unique 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App Saturday morning.



– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 10:30 AM ET, Snider and the Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport team will move directly into qualifying for the Drive for the Cure 250. Similar to the road courses, Roval qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 41 cars entered, three cars will miss the race. Snider is scheduled to go out on track in Group B at 10:50 AM ET. Coverage of qualifying will be shown LIVE on the NBC Sports App.



– Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Stats; Saturday’s NXS Drive a Cure 250 will mark Snider’s third NXS start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. In Snider’s NXS 2020 debut at the make shift road course/oval combination track located inside the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway, Snider would start in the 21st position based on the metric qualifying system and on a torrential wet racetrack would drive all the way up to second place behind the No. 16 before hitting a large puddle and spinning out. Working his way back up inside the Top-10 would have a windshield wiper failure where he could no longer see. At the conclusion of the 67-Laps Snider would be credited with the 14th position in the running order. In 2021, Snider would start in the 13thposition and would fight the handling of his car throughout the race, but remain in the Top-15 throughout. Not having a car that could contend for the win, Snider muscled his way to a respectable eighth place finish when the checkered flag would wave.



In the same race JAR Bommarito Autosport would field a car for Sage Karam. after starting in the 28th position Karam would run inside the Top-15 the entire race and would be as high as sixth at the first attempt at NASCAR overtime. Choosing to stay on track with older tires Karam would slip back to 11th on the restart. In the final chicane the No. 54 would get into No. 92 causing both cars to spin as the No. 51 would door slam Karam causing him to go off the track to avoid the spinning No. 23. Karam would cross the finish line in the 14th place, but NASCAR would rule Karam missed a corner and didn’t stop completely and would implement a :30 second penalty. After the accessed penalty, Karam would be credited with 25th in the finishing order.



Featured Partners



- TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit TaxSlayer.com.



- The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce; With a 90-year history of great taste and quality, the The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce family of sauces continue to use the time-honored techniques of Louisiana style cooking, produced from simple ingredients, including carefully selected and hand-picked, authentic sun-ripened peppers. For more information on all the products offered by the The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce visit LousianaHotSauce.com and Like/Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Pinteres t, YouTube and Instagram.



– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 104 to the track for Snider to compete with in the Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Chassis No. 104 last competed at the Road America where it would receive a significant amount of front-end damage at Road America in a large accident during the final stage of the Henry 180 and would need to be sent off for repairs. Before Road America, Chassis No. 104 would be the chassis of choice at Portland International Raceway, a race where Snider would have a career day leading 19 laps, capturing the JAR’s first Stage Win, running in the Top-5 for ¾ of the race enroute to a second-place finish. Earlier in the season Chassis No. 104 would race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in the Pit Boss 250 a race where Snider would avoid trouble all day and was able to come home with a strong 6th place finish. In three races in the 2022, Chassis No. 104 holds an average finish of 13.66.



Austin Wayne Self – No. 32 AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

News and Notes:



- Practice; After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Self and the No. 32 AM Tehcnical Solutions Chevrolet will first hit the unique 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App Saturday morning.



– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 10:30 AM ET, Self and the Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport team will move directly into qualifying for the Drive for the Cure 250. Similar to the road courses, Roval qualifying would consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 41 cars entered, three cars will miss the race. With no owner points to fall back on Self will need to qualify in the Top-33 cars to make the race. Self is scheduled to go out on track in Group B at 10:50 AM ET. Coverage of qualifying will be shown LIVE on the NBC Sports App.



– Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Stats; If able to qualify into the 38-car field for Saturday’s NXS Driven for a Cure 250 will mark Self’s NXS debut and debut at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.



Featured Partners



- AM Technical Solutions; Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994 as a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. For more information visit AM Technical Solutions online at AMTS.com.