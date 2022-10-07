Top Tier Solar Solutions Power Brandon Brown

Brandon Brown announces today his newest NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) partnership as Top Tier Solar Solutions joins the fourth-year veteran driver as the primary partner for this Saturday’s NXS event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Top Tier Solar Solutions is a family-owned and operated solar energy company that focuses on helping clients invest in their independence by taking ownership of their energy. Top Tier Solar Solutions prides themselves on being able to provide the best program to fit a client’s specific needs.

“Top Tier Solar Solutions is thrilled to be sponsoring Brandon Brown for this race, and excited to develop a partnership both with Brandon and NASCAR,” said Samuel Van Wynen, Chief Executive Officer of Top Tier Solar Solutions. “Our company culture is rooted in taking care of our customers and our love for competition, so this partnership is perfect. We wish Brandon the best of luck and can’t wait to see the Top Tier car cross that finish line first.”

Brown is no stranger to doing what it takes in order to obtain the best finish possible for both his team and his sponsors. This mindset was put on full display during last year’s NXS event on the Charlotte ROVAL when Brown was sent for a spin by another driver on the Final Lap, only feet from the finish line – but instead of worrying about the oncoming surge of speeding race cars, Brown’s racer mentality took over, which saw the (then) 28-year-old-driver throwing his race car into reverse and finishing the race backwards.

“It’s always exciting to welcome a new partner into the world of motorsports, especially when it’s at their hometown racetrack,” said Brown. “I’m thankful to Samuel, Jacob, and everybody at Top Tier Solar Solutions for allowing me the opportunity to represent their company, and I hope to utilize this weekend’s partnership to help them find success – both on and off of the race track.”

The No. 78 Top Tier Solar Solutions Chevrolet Camaro will be on track for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL this Saturday, October 8, 2022, with race coverage airing live on NBC at 3 p.m. ET.

For more information about Top Tier Solar Solutions, please visit www. toptiersolarsolutions.com.

BJMM PR