Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Charlotte ROVAL October Event Preview

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf's No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. The Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course is the 17th race of 2022 and 48th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner. For the first time this year and in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the team will promote Bucked Up's Pink Lemonade flavor. About Bucked Up Energy: Bucked Up started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. After selling thousands of bottles to GNCs nationwide, the company morphed into what is now Bucked Up, a full-fledged vitamins and supplements manufacturer. The company has gone from its humble beginnings to becoming the No. 1 best-selling pre-workout brand that's available in over 10,000 stores worldwide. Boasting a modest of 100mg of caffeine, Bucked Up Low-Stim delivers the same energy, focus, mood, motivation – while reducing the common side effects that come from too-much caffeine, jitters, sleeplessness and anxiety. Carolina Connection: This weekend at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt will showcase their partnership with Carolina Breast Friends to help spread breast cancer awareness not only during Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250, but also during the month of October. The vision of Carolina Breast Friends is to support, encourage, and empower those in our community who are affected by breast cancer. The mission of Carolina Breast Friends is to embrace the breast cancer community in a positive environment. We provide resources and education through fellowship and mentoring during any stage of the journey. Breast cancer heroes will be featured on the No. 07 Bucked Up Pink Lemonade Energy Drink Ford Mustang during Saturday's 67-lap race. Stay Tuned: In two of the remaining five NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Graf and the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team will showcase two new Bucked Up Energy Drink flavors at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Oct. 22 and the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 29, 2022. The Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville will also feature a limited edition Bucked Up Energy Drink Halloween hero card to consign its spooktacular livery. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 84 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt would like to thank their associate marketing partners: AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 07 G-Coin Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon, the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt driver will be featured on "The Frontstretch" on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson LIVE on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a new commercial featuring Bucked Up Energy's Buck Shot in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 2.280-mile road course on Saturday afternoon. In his previous two starts, Graf has delivered a track-best of 15th earned in the October 10, 2020 running of the Drive for the Cure 250 after starting 31st. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Road Course Nuggets: At tracks classified as a road course, Graf has competed in 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 28.5 and an average result of 26.5. Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Sparks 300 Race Recap: In his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team showcased the No. 07 G-Coin Ford Mustang in the final superspeedway race of the season. A strong 19th-place qualifying effort transitioned into a competitive race for Graf at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. While contending for a strong finish, a series of green flag pit stops separated the two lead packs and with no caution flag since the race’s final pit stop, Graf drafted from 28th to a lead lap 22nd place finish. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 94th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his third at the defining Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL. In his previous 93 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 21 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran Andy Lally will drive the No. 08 Engine Parts Plus | DBAutomotivePlus.com Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon for his fifth Xfinity start of the 2022 season. Lally is set to make his 23rd career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and second at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2018 Drive for the Cure 200, where he finished 37th after starting 20th for DGM Racing.