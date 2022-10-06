Thursday, Oct 06

RACE ADVANCE: Daniil Kvyat at the Charlotte ROVAL

Xfinity Series News
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
  • Race: Drive for the Cure 250
  • Date: Saturday, October 8
  • Time: 3:00PM ET
  • Track: ROVAL at Charlotte
  • Distance: 67 laps / 155.44 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 20 laps, ends Lap 20
  • Stage 2: 20 laps, ends Lap 40
  • Final Stage: 27 laps, ends Lap 67
  • Broadcasting: NBC | PRN | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
  • Practice
  • Date: Saturday, September 8
  • Time: 10:00AM ET

 

 

  • Qualifying
  • Date: Saturday, September 8
  • Time: 10:30AM ET
  • Format: Group A/B | Multi-Vehicle | Two Rounds

NXS ROVAL STATS

DANIIL KVYAT

Starts: 0

Wins: 0

Top-5's: 0

Top-10's: 0

Best Start: N/A

Best Finish: N/A

SAM HUNT RACING

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Top-5's: 0

Top-10's: 0

Best Start: 29th (Rodgers - 2021)

Best Finish: 29th (Rodgers - 2021)
EVENT NOTES
  • Former Formula 1 (F1) driver, Daniil Kvyat, will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 26 Nemaco Toyota GR Supra.

 

  • Kvyat will perform double-duty efforts over the weekend. He is entered in the NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday. 

 

  • Kvyat has three podium finishes in 6 years of F1 competition.

 

  • The 28-year-old is a former GP3 champion.

 

  • Sam Hunt Racing will make its second start at the ROVAL. 

QUOTES
 

"It's very cool to be making my first Xfinity Series start this weekend. Obviously, it's exciting as my journey in NASCAR continues. [My team] talked with Sam Hunt a few weeks ago about potentially doing a race together, and it all came alive. I'm very happy that we managed to make it work. It will be beneficial since I'll be running the Cup Series race at the ROVAL as well and I have a career in road course racing. It's very exciting to be a part of this, so we'll see how it will go. As usual, there won't be a lot of practice for myself, but we will make the most out of it. The preparation has been going very well. We've done some simulator laps, spent a lot of time at the shop together with Crew Chief Allen and Sam. We have a good plan going in -good preparation, so I'm excited to get started.

 

My expectation is to go out there, get clean laps, have a clean race and see where that will take us. Its my first race in the Xfinity Series, my first H-pattern gearbox in my life...there's a lot to learn. I'm having to learn a bit on the go, which is always interesting. The car and team have been competitive all year, and I look forward to competing with this team at the ROVAL."

-- Daniil Kvyat, Driver of the No. 26 Nemaco Toyota GR Supra

SHR PR

