Ryan Vargas and JD Motorsports Welcome Swann Security with Best Buy Back On Board at Las Vegas

Ryan Vargas and JD Motorsports are excited to welcome Swann Security back on board the #6 Chevrolet Camaro next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This time around, Swann is excited to expand their campaign with Best Buy through their placement on the race car and a special yellow roof number matching the signature Best Buy Logo.

“I’m thrilled to have Swann Security on board next weekend in Vegas” says Vargas. “Swann’s commitment to myself and racing has been incredible, and I’m thrilled to showcase their line of Enforcer Surveillance Systems that are available at all Best Buy retailers as well as BestBuy.com. In the Spring, we had a very strong run going there (Vegas) running inside the top-20 before getting caught up in an unfortunate incident; this time around we hope to dig deep into our notebook and execute with another solid performance.”

“Everyone here at Swann will be eagerly cheering on Ryan Vargas for a big finish,” says Cameron Boucher, Head of Americas Marketing at Swann. “We are proud to have Vargas representing Swann and admire his determination on and off the track. Be sure to tune in October 16th to cheer on Ryan in the #6 car and check out Swann’s “Only at Best Buy” products!”

The Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will take place Saturday, October 15 at 3:30PM ET LIVE on NBC.

JDM PR