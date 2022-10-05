Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Fisher Toyota GR Supra Preview - Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

No. 19 Menards/Fisher Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Fisher logo on the hood this weekend at ROVAL. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com.

TALLADEGA XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Jones started Saturday's race at Talladega in the fifth position. Jones had no complaints about the handling of the car and worked with his teammates to stay in the top-15 throughout the race. The team earned valuable playoff points in finishing fourth in Stage One and eighth in Stage Two and led one lap during the race. The No. 19 Menards/Little Hug Toyota GR Supra stayed clean all race and came across the finish line in eighth - Jones' 11th top-10 of the season.

2022 PLAYOFFS: The ROVAL will be the final race in the Round of 12 of the NXS Playoffs. Jones is currently 10 points below the cut line. The top eight in points will advance after the ROVAL this weekend.

JGR AT THE ROVAL: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) NXS drivers have 13 combined starts at the ROVAL. Since 2018, the team has collected four top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes, an average start of 11.4 and an average finish of 13.2.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: Brandon Jones Racing I Instagram:@brandonjonesrac

RACE INFO: The NXS Drive for the Cure 250 will start at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 8. The race will be broadcasted on NBC, PRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “I am looking forward to the ROVAL with how our road course program has stepped up this 2022 season. Our confidence is very high and I think that the ROVAL will work in our favor. We have a lot of fight left in us to make it to the next round of the playoffs and onto the championship. I have been running lots of laps on the TRD simulator, working out at the GoPro Motorplex and turning laps at Millbridge to prepare for this weekend. I feel I have made big improvements on my end to give Jeff (Meendering) quality feedback to bring a top-level GR Supra. As a team, I know we are capable of being there at the end with a solid run in our No. 19 Menards/Fisher GR Supra to take us to the next round and go on to fight for a championship.”

JGR PR