Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Little Hug Toyota GR Supra Preview - Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

No. 19 Menards/Little Hug Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT TALLADEGA: Brandon Jones has nine NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Talladega Superspeedway. Jones has three top-five finishes, 50 laps led, an average start of 10.4, and a 17.8 average finish at the track. He has one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Talladega in which he led seven laps and finished second. Jones also has one ARCA Menards Series (AMS) start at the track where he started ninth and finished fourth.

TEXAS XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Jones and the No. 19 Menards/Pelonis team earned their third pole starting position in the past four races on Saturday. Jones ran in the top 15 for most of his run despite battling the car's handling and reporting the car was too tight. The No. 19 Menards/Pelonis Toyota GR Supra was collected in a wreck that happened in front of the field on Lap 117 ending his day and resulting in a 27 th place finish.

JGR AT TALLADEGA: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 66 NXS starts at Talladega. Drivers have combined for 18 top-five finishes, 26 top-10s, 5 pole awards, 366 laps led, an average start of 10.3, and an average finish of 17.3.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: Brandon Jones Racing I Instagram:@brandonjonesrac

RACE INFO: The NXS Sparks 300 will start at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 1. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “I think we are as prepared as we can be for Talladega. We’ve been qualifying really well and if we can keep that up this weekend, that track position should help us stay out of trouble. Usually you just have to get lucky here, but last year we ran in the top 10 the majority of the day and came out with a second-place finish. We’re going to work really hard and be smart about the race this weekend to try to get the No. 19 Menards/Little Hug Toyota GR Supra in Victory Lane at Talladega.”

JGR PR