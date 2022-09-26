Monday, Sep 26

Currey brings home Top-15; Poole makes JDM Debut

JD Motorsports comes home from a bittersweet weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bayley Currey, driver of the number No.4 Hy-Vee Chevrolet, left his home state with a Top-15 finish with a P12. “It feels really good to come back home to Texas and get a good run, it is one of my favorite racetracks”, stated Currey. “It’s good to carry the momentum off of last week and I am very thankful to get a good run for Hy-Vee as well, they have been on the car supporting us quite a bit and to get them up there in the Top 15 feels really good”. He continued

Brennan Poole made his JDM debut this weekend piloting the No.6 Macc Doors system Chevrolet. Poole was involved in an accident resulting in a P31. “It’s a disappointing finish”, said Poole. “We had a great car before getting caught up in a wreck, but I’ll come back stronger for Homestead and Phoenix”. He continued.

Poole was running in the Top-10 before being involved in the wreck.

