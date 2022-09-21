RACE ADVANCE: Jeffrey Earnhardt at Texas Motor Speedway

"The Sam Hunt Racing guys brought a bad fast Toyota GR Supra to Bristol last weekend, and I"m excited to see how fast this week's machine is. We had a solid chance at a top-10 run in Bristol before we received a speeding penalty on pit road on the last caution, and I feel like we have a really solid opportunity for a top-10 or top-5 again this weekend. I'm looking forward to having YesWay and Allsup's on board with ForeverLawn. This race wouldn't be possible without them."

-- Jeffrey Earnhardt, Driver of the No. 26 Forever Toyota GR Supra