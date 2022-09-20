CAT Trailer Sales to Partner with Brandon Brown at Texas Motor Speedway

Brandonbilt Motorsports (BMS) announces today its newest partnership with CAT Trailer Sales as the primary sponsor of Brandon Brown’s No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 24.



CAT Trailer Sales has been serving the residents of Central Arkansas since 2020. The family-owned and operated company strives to provide the best in customer service and top-quality products at an affordable price. CAT Trailer Sales supplies a wide range of trailers to suit any hauling needs, including utility, car haulers, dump trailers, gooseneck, enclosed cargo, and equipment trailers.



“Brandon Brown has proven that he is a talented driver” said Mike Bixler, Co-Owner of CAT Trailer Sales. “Just like we inspire our customers to keep pushing forward, we encourage and support Brandon to do the same in his career.”



Bixler continued by saying, “Our partnership with Brandonbilt Motorsports is a commitment – a commitment to never give up, no matter the hardships one may face. So, Brandon, work hard and stay focused. Chase your dreams, and chase that checkered flag!”



Brandon Brown heads to Texas Motor Speedway confident in his ability at the 1.5-mile quad oval. The Woodbridge, VA., native has a best finish of fifth in the Lonestar state.



“I am proud to partner with CAT Trailer Sales and introduce another family-owned business to NASCAR,” said Brown. “It’s important to surround yourself with positive, uplifting people during trying times, and the CAT (Trailer Sales) team has been just that. I am thankful for their support and encouragement, but most of all, for their belief in me.”



“I love the challenge that Texas (Motor Speedway) presents - it’s one of the fastest tracks on the schedule,” said Brown. “Hopefully, we can have a strong performance and put CAT Trailer Sales in Victory Lane for their first NASCAR race.”



The No. 68 CAT Trailer Sales Chevrolet Camaro will make its NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on Saturday, September 24 at the Texas Motor Speedway, with coverage airing live on USA Network at 3:30 p.m. ET.



For more information about CAT Trailer Sales, please visit www.cattrailersales.com.



BMS PR