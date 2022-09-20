John Hunter Nemechek No. 18 ROMCO Equipment Toyota GR Supra Preview- Texas Motor Speedway

No. 18 ROMCO Equipment Toyota Supra News and Notes:

Welcome Back : John Hunter Nemechek returns to Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in the No. 18 ROMCO Equipment Toyota GR Supra for his third race of the 2022 season with the championship organization. In his previous outing with Joe Gibbs Racing at Dover in April, John Hunter started ninth and finished 37 th following a mechanical issue on lap 83.

: John Hunter Nemechek returns to Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in the No. 18 ROMCO Equipment Toyota GR Supra for his third race of the 2022 season with the championship organization. In his previous outing with Joe Gibbs Racing at Dover in April, John Hunter started ninth and finished 37 following a mechanical issue on lap 83. Xfinity Stats : John Hunter Nemechek has made nine total starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season for both Joe Gibbs Racing and Sam Hunt Racing, securing three top five’s and four top-10 finishes. The 25-year-old has led 146 laps with an average start of 17.4 and average finish of 15.7.

: John Hunter Nemechek has made nine total starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season for both Joe Gibbs Racing and Sam Hunt Racing, securing three top five’s and four top-10 finishes. The 25-year-old has led 146 laps with an average start of 17.4 and average finish of 15.7. Strong in the Lone Star State : Nemechek is no stranger to success at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In his four previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, Nemechek has one win, three top five and four top-10 finishes.

: Nemechek is no stranger to success at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In his four previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, Nemechek has one win, three top five and four top-10 finishes. Welcome ROMCO : ROMCO will make its debut on the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Texas. ROMCO, Inc. is a Dallas based parent company of ROMCO Equipment Co., ROMCO Paving Equipment, RPS (ROMCO Power Systems) and MPS (Material Processing Systems). Each division serves the Texas construction and mining markets with quality productive products and outstanding customer support.

: ROMCO will make its debut on the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Texas. ROMCO, Inc. is a Dallas based parent company of ROMCO Equipment Co., ROMCO Paving Equipment, RPS (ROMCO Power Systems) and MPS (Material Processing Systems). Each division serves the Texas construction and mining markets with quality productive products and outstanding customer support. JGR at Texas: In 110 total starts at Texas Motor Speedway in NASCAR Xfinity competition, JGR has amassed 16 wins, 43 top-five finishes, 71 top-10 finishes, nine poles while leading 2,774 laps.

In 110 total starts at Texas Motor Speedway in NASCAR Xfinity competition, JGR has amassed 16 wins, 43 top-five finishes, 71 top-10 finishes, nine poles while leading 2,774 laps. RACE INFO: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on USA, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Nemechek’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 1 3 4 0 98 9.8 4.8

Nemechek’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 9 0 3 4 0 146 17.4 15.7

Nemechek’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 65 2 17 37 1 510 13.0 12.3

From the Cockpit :

John Hunter Nemechek: “I’m looking forward to Texas and getting back behind the wheel of the No. 18 ROMCO Equipment Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. I’ve really enjoyed racing in the Xfinity Series this year and have learned a lot from this Joe Gibbs Racing team. Texas has been pretty good to me over the years, and I think we have a great shot at winning again this weekend. Hopefully we can go out and put on a great show for the fans, and all the folks in attendance from ROMCO on Saturday and come home with a cowboy hat!”

