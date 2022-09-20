Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Interstate Batteries Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

No. 54 Interstate Batteries Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ROUND ONE: By winning the Las Vegas, Atlanta, Richmond, Road America and Michigan NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs which start this week at Texas Motor Speedway. Gibbs is second in the playoff standings, 18 points behind leader Noah Gregson.

TEXAS: Gibbs has only one NASCAR Xfinity start at Texas when he started seventh and finished 12 th in May 2022.

ONE OF THIRTY-SEVEN: Gibbs made his first career NASCAR Cup Series start last month at Pocono Raceway for 23XI Racing. Gibbs is the 37th driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16th. He has competed in five Cup races with a best finish of 10th at Michigan International Speedway.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach nine victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 19 years 10 months and two days old. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs' Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 35 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT TEXAS: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 110 total starts at Texas in Xfinity competition with 16 wins, 43 top-five finishes, 71 top-10 finishes, nine poles and the team has led 2,774 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas is scheduled for 3:30 pm EDT on Saturday, September 24 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and PRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Interstate Batteries Toyota GR Supra

“It’s time for the playoffs and I think we are ready. Glad to have Interstate Batteries on the 54 car this week as Norm (Miller) and the whole company mean so much to Joe Gibbs Racing and the Gibbs family. Hopefully we can put the No. 54 Interstate Batteries Toyota GR Supra in victory lane and advance to the next round.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Interstate Batteries Toyota GR Supra

“The playoffs are very important and you have to limit the mistakes. The easiest thing to do is win to advance to the next round, but if you can’t do that, you need to get the best possible finish. You really have to be good every week. So hopefully we can do that. Great to have Interstate Batteries on the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra. I know how important they are to the Gibbs family and to Joe Gibbs Racing so hopefully we can get them a win.”

JGR PR