JDM Bristol after race report

Big weekend for JD Motorsports with Bayley Currey coming home with a Top 15 finish as well as Bobby McCarty making his debut with JDM.

Bayley Currey, driver of the No.4 Alka-Seltzer Chevrolet, brought home a Top 15 finish with a P.11. “Bristol has always been one of my favorite tracks”, says Currey. “P.11 feels really good. I haven’t been able to give Alka-Seltzer the finishes they deserve lately so I’m happy to be able to do this for them”. He continued.

Bobby McCarty made his Xfinity debut with JD Motorsports, piloting the No.6 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet. “I can’t thank Johnny and my sponsors enough for this opportunity. JDM provided me with a great team, and I am happy to have made my debut with them.” Said McCarty.

