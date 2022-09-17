Saturday, Sep 17

Toyota Racing - NXS Bristol ICC Quotes - Ty Gibbs

Xfinity Series News
Friday, Sep 16 28
Toyota Racing - NXS Bristol ICC Quotes - Ty Gibbs

How disappointed are you?

“Very disappointed. We had a very fast Monster Energy GR Supra. I was excited for the rest of the race. Thank you to Mitch Covington (Monster Energy) and Interstate Batteries. If it was God’s plan for us to win tonight, we would’ve. I feel like the guys made a really good progress over the last year from this car, from what we had last year. I felt like we were a little off last race here last September. We came back and I feel like we were one of the fastest, so very thankful for that.”

TRD PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Food City 300 starting lineup at Bristol Motor Speedway Food City 300 results from Bristol Motor Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.