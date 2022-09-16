Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Bristol Motor Speedway September Event Preview

Welcome Back Joe: After stepping out of the No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Ford Mustang for the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway, Joe Graf Jr. returns to the cockpit for his 87th career Xfinity Series start in “Thunder Valley” Friday night. Full of Energy (Burn): Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway is the 15th race of 2022 and 46th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner. For the third time this year, the team will promote Bucked Up’s LFG Burn product. LFG Burn is a revolutionary pre-workout specifically designed to optimize fat loss. Designed to complement your hard work, LFG acts as both a pre-workout and a fat-burning supplement. This science-based, non-proprietary formula supplies breakthrough ingredients to help you achieve your noble quest towards fat loss. About Bucked Up Energy: Bucked Up started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. After selling thousands of bottles to GNCs nationwide, the company morphed into what is now Bucked Up, a full-fledged vitamins and supplements manufacturer. The company has gone from its humble beginnings to becoming the No. 1 best-selling pre-workout brand that’s available in over 10,000 stores worldwide. Plenty Of Other Bucked Up Products Available Too: Don’t forget that Bucked Up Energy now offers more than 10 quenching options, but several of their popular flavors include Rocket Pop, Gym ‘N’ Juice, Mango Tango and Pink Lemonade now include low-stim options. Low-stim has the same innovative ingredients that make their OG formula so powerful for focus, mood, motivation and energy. Bucked Up made just one small change and they have been surprised by the resulting epicness. Boasting a modest of 100mg of caffeine, Bucked Up Low-Stim delivers the same energy, focus, mood, motivation – while reducing the common side effects that come from too-much caffeine, jitters, sleeplessness and anxiety. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 75 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt would like to thank their associate marketing partners: AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Congratulations Friend!: Joe Graf Jr. and the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team would like to congratulate investor and National Football League (NFL) player Antonio Williams for making the starting roster for his first season of play as a running back for the New York Giants. This Sunday, Sep. 18, Williams and his team will square off against the Carolina Panthers beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. Races for Faces: For the third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series season, fgrACCEL and Graf will be participating in myFace’s Races for Faces, an event to raise awareness for myFace, an organization that helps kids and families living with craniofacial differences. Graf’s partner fgrACCEL is encouraging in the industry along with race fans to join “Team Graf” and show your support of their mission. While the event will be held on Sept. 18., donations to “Team Graf” will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Get Bucked Up at Homestead-Miami Speedway: With their traditional stop at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway later this year, Joe Graf Jr. and partner Bucked Up Energy Drink are giving a lucky fan and a guest an ALL-EXPENSES paid trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway in October, along with $1,000 in spending cash! To enter, spend at least $10 at buckedup.com from now until Friday, September 30, 2022. Every $10 spent earns another entry. Visit buckedup.com for additional information. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fourth career start at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” Friday night. In his previous three starts, Graf has delivered a track-best of 13th in his Bristol debut in June 2020. Additionally, Graf has two top-20s, including a competitive 17th place run last September. While carrying an average finish of 19.0, he has also completed 900 of the 909 available laps available for a 99 percent lap completion. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a short track, Graf has competed in 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 25.8 and an average result of 22.8. Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Race Recap: In his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.), Graf and the SSGLRwJL team showcased the No. 07 G-Coin Ford Mustang for their second trip to the “Lady in Black!” After practicing inside the top-10, Graf earned a solid 20th place qualifying effort and contended for a top-20 finish before being collected in a multi-vehicle accident that ended the team’s day after just 61 laps. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 90th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Friday night and his fourth at the historic racing facility. In his previous 89 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 21 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 Good Boy Vodka Ford Mustang on Friday night for his 15th start of the 2022 season. Starr is set to make his 249th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 15th at Bristol. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2016 Food City 300, where he finished 16th after starting 30th for RSS Racing. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr). For more on SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Instagram (@ssgreenlightracing) and Twitter (@SSGLR0708).