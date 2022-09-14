Brandon Jones Named to JR Motorsports 2023 Lineup

There will be a new face behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet in 2023. JR Motorsports announced today the signing of 25-year-old Brandon Jones to the organization where he’ll compete full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season.

Jones is five-time winner and eight-year veteran in the series who has qualified for the NXS Playoffs in six of the last seven seasons. In addition to his five wins - including a popular victory earlier this year at Martinsville Speedway – Jones claims 35 top-five and 97 top-10 finishes, and a best points effort of sixth in 2020.



“Brandon’s been a tough competitor over the years, and he’s a talented addition to JR Motorsports,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM co-owner and general manager. “He’s a series veteran that brings a lot of experience, and we’re going to see big things from Brandon and the 9 team in 2023.”



In 2022, Jones owns one win, five top-five and nine top-10 finishes, and sits seventh in the championship points battle with one race remaining before the onset of the playoffs. He also won three out of four ARCA Menards® Series starts he’s made in 2022.



“To watch how competitive JRM has been over the years is really impressive,” Jones said. “They’re a threat to win every week, and one of the premier teams in our series. I’m so thankful to Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley and Mr. Hendrick for allowing me to be part of it.



“Reuniting with Chevrolet again is awesome, too. They were a big part of my career early on, and I’m looking forward to building on those relationships and driving a Camaro in 2023.”



Jones has found Victory Lane at every level of NASCAR national series competition in which he’s raced. The Atlanta native lays claim to eight ARCA wins, a K&N East-West Challenge victory and a Truck Series triumph in 2020.



JRM’s No. 9 team has won three championships (2014, 2017-18) and tallied 20 of the company’s 69 overall victories since 2014.



Sponsorship and crew chief duties for Jones and the No. 9 team will be announced at a later date.

