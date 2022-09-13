Tuesday, Sep 13

Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel - Jeremy Clements

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of an L2 penalty issued on Aug. 30, 2022 to driver Jeremy Clements, team owner Tony Clements and crew chief Mark Setzer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The penalty concerns the following section in the 2022 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 14.6.12.K&U Intake Manifold. The penalties issued were the loss of 75 championship driver and owner points, 10 championship Playoff points and a $60,000 fine to the crew chief.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

  1. That the Appellants did not violate the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice.
  2. That the Panel rescinds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

  • Mr. Tom DeLoach
  • Mr. Richard Gore
  • Mr. Dixon Johnston

NASCAR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

