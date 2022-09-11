RCR NXS Post Race Report: Kansas Speedway

“I had a lot of confidence in our Whelen Chevrolet before the start of the race today at Kansas Speedway. When we fired off at the beginning of the race, I thought we were really good and then we weren’t good when the track starting building rubber. I tried running at the bottom, top and middle and tried different lines. I just couldn’t get anything to work or make speed. I don’t know where we missed it there because we weren’t as good as we thought we would be. It looks like we gained three points, so that will make things interesting in Bristol. I’m proud of everyone at RCR and ECR. I wish we could have finished this one. Maybe we could have played things differently and got a better finish and maybe got a bigger gap in the points back to the No. 39 car.” -Sheldon Creed