RCR NXS Post Race Report: Kansas Speedway

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Kansas Speedway NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Earn 11th-Place Finish in Rain-Shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway
 

“I had a lot of confidence in our Whelen Chevrolet before the start of the race today at Kansas Speedway. When we fired off at the beginning of the race, I thought we were really good and then we weren’t good when the track starting building rubber. I tried running at the bottom, top and middle and tried different lines. I just couldn’t get anything to work or make speed. I don’t know where we missed it there because we weren’t as good as we thought we would be. It looks like we gained three points, so that will make things interesting in Bristol. I’m proud of everyone at RCR and ECR. I wish we could have finished this one. Maybe we could have played things differently and got a better finish and maybe got a bigger gap in the points back to the No. 39 car.”

 

 

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet Team Earn 12th-Place Finish at Kansas Speedway
 

“We ran well today at Kansas today. We led some laps and I think we were capable of finishing better than where we did. Our United Rentals Chevrolet was tight all day and unfortunately with the rain we didn’t have a chance to work on it in the second half of the race and make the balance better. I’m really looking forward to Bristol Motor Speedway next week and getting some positive momentum when we start the NASCAR Playoffs.”

 

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

