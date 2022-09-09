SpotOn To Sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Series Start For Derek Griffith at Kansas Speedway

Derek Griffith and Sam Hunt Racing announced today that Derek Griffith and Sam Hunt Racing announced today that SpotOn will sponsor Griffith’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 10. The start will mark the fourth of the season for the New Hampshire native in the Xfinity Series, all with Sam Hunt Racing

Griffith has improved in each start behind the wheel and is coming off an 18th place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July. The Hudson, New Hampshire, driver, who cut his teeth racing short tracks in his home state, is attracting eyes across the racing world by competing at one of NASCAR’s top levels with grassroots sponsors.

“I’m excited to have SpotOn on the car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Griffith said. “SpotOn has been supportive of my career for a few years and this is a great step for us to work together in front of such a large audience. As one of the fastest growing software and payment companies in the United States, they provide local businesses like my own with the best technology to accept payments and more. Working with Sam Hunt Racing, we are looking forward to building on our previous starts this year and coming home with a strong run at Kansas.”

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for businesses of all types and sizes. Known for its rapid innovation and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end software and payment platform to streamline operations, improve the customer experience, and increase profit. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated management solutions built for the fast-growing enterprise, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work" and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts who make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch.

“Derek embodies so many of the values that SpotOn stands for – heart, hustle, humility, and empathy,” Kevin Bryla, Chief Marketing Officer of SpotOn, said. “He works on his own vehicle, he runs his own successful auto business, and he’s out on the track delivering championship performances. He wants to compete and win. He’s a phenomenal young man, and we couldn’t be more proud to see him repping SpotOn – both on and off the track.”

The start at Kansas will mark the first of two left for Griffith this season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with the second coming at Talladega Superspeedway in October.