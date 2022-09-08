Thursday, Sep 08

RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Kansas Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Sep 07 56
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
  • Race: Kansas Lottery 300
  • Date: Saturday, September 10
  • Time: 3:00PM ET
  • Track: Kansas Speedway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 300 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: USA | MRN | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
  • Practice
  • Date: Friday, September 9
  • Time: 5:05-5:25PM ET | 4:05-4:25PM CT

 

  • Qualifying
  • Date: Friday, September 9
  • Time: 5:35PM ET | 4:35PM CT
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | One Round

NXS KANSAS STATS

DEREK GRIFFITH

Starts: 0

Wins: 0

Top-5's: 0

Top-10's: 0

Best Start: N/A

Best Finish: N/A

SAM HUNT RACING

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Top-5's: 0

Top-10's: 0

Best Start: 28th (Lupton - 2021)

Best Finish: 16th (Garrett - 2020)
EVENT NOTES
  • Derek Griffith is set to make his fourth career NXS start this weekend. Griffith with pilot the No. 26 SpotOn Toyota GR Supra at Kansas Speedway for Sam Hunt Racing.
  • The Kansas Lottery 300 will mark Griffith's first NXS start on a 1.5-mile track.

 

  • Griffith is coming off a career-best finish of 18th following the Crayon 200 at his home track of New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

 

  • Griffith will partner with his long-time sponsor SpotOn for the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.
  • About SpotOn: SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for businesses of all types and sizes. Known for its rapid innovation and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end software and payment platform to streamline operations, improve the customer experience, and increase profit. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated management solutions built for the fast-growing enterprise, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work", and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts who make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. SpotOn has 2,000 employees, including one of the strongest product and technology teams in the combined software & payments industry. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

 

  • Griffith has three career ARCA Menards Series starts at Kansas Speedway (Average Finish - 5.3). 

 

  • Following Daytona, Sam Hunt Racing resides in the 15th position in Owner Points.
QUOTES
 

"I’m excited to have SpotOn on the car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. SpotOn has been supportive of my career for a few years, and this is a great step for us to work together in front of such a large audience. As one of the fastest growing software and payment companies in the United States, they provide local businesses like my own with the best technology to accept payments and more. Working with Sam Hunt Racing, we are looking forward to building on our previous starts this year and coming home with a strong run at Kansas."

-- Derek Griffith, Driver of the No. 26 SpotOn Toyota GR Supra

SHR PR

