RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Kansas Speedway

"I’m excited to have SpotOn on the car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. SpotOn has been supportive of my career for a few years, and this is a great step for us to work together in front of such a large audience. As one of the fastest growing software and payment companies in the United States, they provide local businesses like my own with the best technology to accept payments and more. Working with Sam Hunt Racing, we are looking forward to building on our previous starts this year and coming home with a strong run at Kansas." -- Derek Griffith, Driver of the No. 26 SpotOn Toyota GR Supra