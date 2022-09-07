Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards / Klëarvūe Cabinets Toyota GR Supra Preview – Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Kl ë a rv ū e Cabinets Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT KANSAS: Brandon Jones has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Kansas Speedway with two victories in 2019 and 2020. Jones has four top-10 finishes, has led 20 laps, an average start of 7.0, and a 11.0 average finish at the 1.5-mile track. In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), Jones has five starts with one top-five finish, and average start of 8.6, and an average finish of 13.2. He also has two starts at Kansas in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) with one top-five, an average start of 14.5 and an average finish of 13.0.

Brandon Jones has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Kansas Speedway with two victories in 2019 and 2020. Jones has four top-10 finishes, has led 20 laps, an average start of 7.0, and a 11.0 average finish at the 1.5-mile track. In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), Jones has five starts with one top-five finish, and average start of 8.6, and an average finish of 13.2. He also has two starts at Kansas in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) with one top-five, an average start of 14.5 and an average finish of 13.0. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Klëarvūe Cabinets logo on the hood this weekend at Kansas. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com/.

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Klëarvūe Cabinets logo on the hood this weekend at Kansas. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com/. DARLINGTON XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Jones qualified on the pole for Saturday's NXS Sport Clips VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway. Jones led the first three laps of the race. The No. 19 Menards/Atlas Toyota GR Supra finished second in stage one and pitted for four tires and fuel. The second stage results in a fourth-place finish. The crew made adjustments on the pit stop during the stage break to help the car drive better. Jones battled a loose racecar in stage three and spun out with 20 laps remaining in the race, avoiding any serious damage. Jones finished 14th in the race.

Jones qualified on the pole for Saturday's NXS Sport Clips VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway. Jones led the first three laps of the race. The No. 19 Menards/Atlas Toyota GR Supra finished second in stage one and pitted for four tires and fuel. The second stage results in a fourth-place finish. The crew made adjustments on the pit stop during the stage break to help the car drive better. Jones battled a loose racecar in stage three and spun out with 20 laps remaining in the race, avoiding any serious damage. Jones finished 14th in the race. JGR AT KANSAS: A Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) car has won 11 of the last 15 NXS races at Kansas Speedway accounting for all of the victories JGR owns at the track. Ty Gibbs won the most recent race at Kansas in 2021 after passing Austin Cindric with 11 laps to go in the race. In 58 combined NXS starts, drivers have put up five pole starting positions with an average start of 10.3, led 1,216 laps, have 18 top-five finishes, 32 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 13.4.

A Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) car has won 11 of the last 15 NXS races at Kansas Speedway accounting for all of the victories JGR owns at the track. Ty Gibbs won the most recent race at Kansas in 2021 after passing Austin Cindric with 11 laps to go in the race. In 58 combined NXS starts, drivers have put up five pole starting positions with an average start of 10.3, led 1,216 laps, have 18 top-five finishes, 32 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 13.4. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

Twitter: @BrandonJonesRac I Facebook: Brandon Jones Racing I Instagram:@brandonjonesrac

RACE INFO: The NXS Kansas Lottery 300 will start at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 10. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “I feel pretty good about our mile and a half program this year. We’ve done a lot aero-wise to try to get better in traffic and pass more cars. The track gives us a little bit of an advantage because the line is not consistent from year to year – you can kind of run all over the place. I always look forward to Kansas because I’ve got a few trophies at that track. We’ve definitely got a good chance at taking the No. 19 Menards/Klëarvūe Cabinets Toyota GR Supra to victory lane this weekend.”

JGR PR