Brett Moffitt Returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series to Race for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR veteran driver Brett Moffitt makes his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this Saturday at Kansas Speedway aboard the No. 07 Ford Mustang entry fielded by SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Circle B Diecast, a longtime partner of Moffitt, will serve as the primary car sponsor for the 200-lap Kansas Lottery 300 race.



Moffitt will be back behind the wheel of a Xfinity racecar for the first time since his July departure from Our Motorsports, where he racked up 21 top-ten finishes over the course of three seasons for the young, start-up team.



“I’ve been anxious to get back in a Xfinity car this year, especially at a track like Kansas,” said Moffitt, who has 83 career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. “I finished in the top ten the past couple of times the Xfinity Series has raced there, so hopefully we can build off that.



“I have to say a big thank you to everyone at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt for the opportunity to get back in a really good car for this race and Circle B Diecast for sticking with me this year,” added Moffitt, a Grimes, Iowa native who will host a large contingent of nearby supporters. “We’ll have a lot of folks from Concrete Supply, JMT Trucking, Destiny Homes and others at the track with us this weekend, so hopefully we can give them a good run to watch.”



The 30-year-old Moffitt, who will make his third Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway, finished sixth in last year’s Kansas Lottery 300 in the No. 02 car.



“I can’t wait to have Brett in our car at Kansas,” said team owner Bobby Dotter. “Having seen his success on the track and his drive to win, I’m looking forward to a great weekend together.”



Saturday’s race also marks as a return of the driver-crew chief pairing with crew chief Joe Williams. Moffitt and Williams have 45 Xfinity Series starts together, including a seventh-place result in the 2020 Kansas Lottery 300.



“Really excited to get Brett in our Ford Mustang at Kansas,” said Williams. “With our past experience together, I really believe we can continue the success we started a few years ago at this track. Hopefully we can bring him a car capable of getting us to victory lane on Saturday afternoon.”



The Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 25th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 4:05 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. Qualifying will follow immediately beginning at 4:35 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, Sept. 10th at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).



