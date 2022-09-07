Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Kansas Lottery 300

No. 54 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning the Las Vegas, Atlanta, Richmond, Road America and Michigan NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

KANSAS: Gibbs has only one NASCAR Xfinity start at Kansas but he took home the trophy after starting 10 th and leading 14 laps in October 2021. He has started three ARCA races at the 1.5-mile oval with two poles and a win in May 2021.

and leading 14 laps in October 2021. He has started three ARCA races at the 1.5-mile oval with two poles and a win in May 2021. ONE OF THIRTY-SEVEN: Gibbs made his first career NASCAR Cup Series start last month at Pocono Raceway for 23XI Racing. Gibbs is the 37 th driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 th . He has competed in five Cup races with a best finish of 10 th at Michigan International Speedway.

driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 . He has competed in five Cup races with a best finish of 10 at Michigan International Speedway. NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach nine victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 19 years 10 months and two days old. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 35 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT KANSAS: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 58 total starts at Kansas in Xfinity competition with 11 wins, 18 top-five and 32 top-10 finishes and the team has led 1,216 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas is scheduled for 3 pm EDT on Saturday, September 10 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Reser’s Fine Foods Driver of the No. 54 R Toyota GR Supra

“I’m looking forward to heading back to Kansas. We won there last year in the Xfinity car, the same weekend we clinched the ARCA championship so it’s a special place for me. Hopefully we can get another win as there are only two more races before the playoffs start and we would like to get all the points we can to give ourselves the best shot in the final seven races. Great to have Reser’s back on the car and hopefully we can take them to victory lane.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota GR Supra

“Playoffs are coming up so it’s important to get every point we can to put us in the best possible position for the final seven races. Ty won Kansas last year and we’re hoping he can do so again. Great to have Reser’s back on the car this week. They are great people and hopefully we can bring them a win.”

JGR PR