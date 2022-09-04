RCR NXS Post Race Report: Darlington-2

“I put together really good restarts and I was able to get the lead, I needed that to stay green. Noah (Gragson) and I were kind of even there late in that run, he’d be a tenth better and then I’d be a tenth better and it would go back and forth. I just wanted it to stay green. Obviously, the caution came out and I just needed to have another good restart. I was good, I was really tight for like five laps, then I would get really loose after that but I was good. The pace we were running there with eight laps left, I was just way too loose in Turns 1 and 2. We were all racing really hard there at the end, I was hoping they were going to get racing behind me and that would kind of let me go but it didn’t happen. I just had to race Kyle (Larson) really hard there, I wasn’t going to give up. I’m just happy we had a really fast race car. The guys showed up with a really good car this weekend and it was exactly what we needed, everyone was on it. We stayed in it the whole time and just raced really hard for the win, and I can’t really ask for more in a situation like that. I’m proud of my team and I’m looking forward to Kansas Speedway next weekend to finish one spot better.” -Sheldon Creed