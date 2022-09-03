Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Darlington Raceway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After a full day of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and the Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport No. 31 Capital City Towing Chevrolet will first hit the famed Darlington Raceway at 10:05 AM ET on Saturday morning for a short 20-minute practice session. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the 20-minute practice session teams will move into NXS qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoon’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Snider is scheduled to be the 29th car on track to make his qualification run. LIVE coverage of qualifying will air on the NBC Sports App.









– Darlington Raceway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will mark Snider’s sixth NXS start at Darlington Raceway. In May of 2020, Snider would make his NXS debut at the historic South Carolina oval nicknamed the “Lady in Black” earning himself a 35th place finish after inquiring damage around the mid-way point from another driver’s mistake. In the return to Darlington in the Fall, Snider would run in the middle of the field majority of the race keeping a consistent pace earning a Top-10 finish at the conclusion. Moving to a new team for the 2021 season Snider would earn a 19th place finish in the Spring race while claiming a ninth in the Fall. In Snider’s first race for JAR Bommarito Autosport at Darlington in the Spring of 2022, he would start in the 19th position after qualifying would be rained out. Snider would run around the 20th position for the first two stages before being involved in a crash on Lap-73 that would end the No. 31 Capital City Towing throwback’s day early in the 37th position. In five visits to the Darlington Raceway Snider holds an average finish of 22.0.



Capital City Towing; Family owned and operated, Capital City Towing has been providing service to Columbia, South Carolina and the surrounding areas for years. With the owner’s professional business experience and knowledge that excels in the towing and equipment hauling industry allows Capital City to offer the best solutions to any problem. Offering heavy-duty towing, recovery, equipment hauling and much more at reasonable prices. The team at Capital City is dedicated to a quick response time, because they know how stressful situations can be when accidents or breakdowns happen. Capital City offers towing, equipment hauling and garage is fully equipped with a fleet of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks. Our employees are experienced professionals and certified to meet all your towing, recovery, hauling or service maintenance needs. Additional information on Capital City Towing can be found at CaptialCityTowingSC.com or reached 24/7 at 803-786-9994.







- Bommarito Automotive Group; Celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 1000 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.









– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 111 to Darlington Raceway for Snider to compete with in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. New to the JAR Bommarito Autosport stable in 2022, Chassis No. 111 last competed at Nashville Superspeedway for the Tennessee Lottery 250 where Snider would start in the 35th position and immediately struggle with the handling of the car. Going a lap down early and eventually getting the free pass back on the lead lap Snider would encounter a flat tire causing him to come to pit road under green flag conditions. Snider would hang on to finish the race in the 27th position three laps down.

Prior to Nashville, Chassis No. 111 competed for JAR Bommaritio Autosport in the SRS Distribution 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway. In that race Snider would start in the 26th position and would quickly move into the top-ten and run there steadily for majority of the race before the track bar mount would break on the No. 31. Snider would keep the car on the lead lap to salvage a 22nd place finish.

