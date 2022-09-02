Zero FG Energy Drink to Support Brandon Brown Through Emotional Return to Talladega Superspeedway

Zero FG Energy, a newly established and rapidly growing brand of energy drinks, is set to return as the primary partner of Brandon Brown’s No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday, October 1, 2022, when the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) heads back to Talladega Superspeedway for the one-year anniversary of Brown’s first-ever and highly publicized victory.



As the defending race winner, October’s highly anticipated return to the steep banks of Talladega Superspeedway will serve as an emotional reminder of a turning point in Brown’s career when success and opportunity were quickly met by false promises and hostility after the 28-year-old driver was inadvertently thrown into the global spotlight after a movement which originated during his victory, almost instantaneously overshadowed his accomplishment. Now, nearly one year later, Brown continues to be haunted by the events that unfolded after his first-career win.



Coincidentally, it was during the height of Brown’s unsolicited rise in notoriety that Zero FG Energy Founder Josh Askew became acquainted with him.



“Like many NASCAR fans, I was originally drawn to support Brandon Brown after seeing what a talented race car driver he had proven to be,” said Askew. “Unfortunately, his career suffered after becoming collateral damage in a nationwide movement that he did not ask to be a part of – and that didn’t sit well with me. Then, after getting to know Brandon personally and hearing his story, it became clear to me that all he wanted to do was race.”



“Fortunately, that mentality aligned directly with our culture here at Zero FG Energy, where we encourage everyone to run their own race and disregard negativity,” continued Askew. “We’re extremely proud of Brandon for his embodiment of the Zero FG brand as he continues to work extremely hard at leaving the negatives in the past while doing his best not to let anything stand in the way of what he loves to do. And for those reasons, we’re proud to continue our support of Brandon during his return to Talladega and beyond.”



When the eye-catching black and gold colors of Zero FG Energy take to the 33-degree banking of Talladega Superspeedway, it will be for their third NXS primary partnership of the 2022 season aboard Brown’s No. 68 Chevrolet. The pairing has already started to build an impressive on-track resume with a strong showing in their partnership debut at Atlanta Motorsports Speedway on March 19, followed by a dominating performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, where Brown led a total of 12 laps en route to a season and partnership-best finish of third.



“It’s been a tough year of racing, but thanks to the support of great partners like Josh, Chuck, and everybody at Zero FG Energy, it’s made things a whole lot better,” Brown explained. “I’m incredibly grateful to have Zero FG Energy on board with me when our team returns to Talladega (Superspeedway) in October, where I hope to improve upon our partnership-best finish of third and put the No. 68 back in Victory Lane, where I know that the Zero FG’s will taste even better than they already do.”



Brown continued by saying, “I encourage all race fans to help me in showing support for Zero FG as they’ve shown support for me, by visiting their website and ordering a few cases of their delicious tasting products. And if you live in Georgia, visit your local gas stations or convenient store to see if you can find their products as they’ve been rapidly expanding across the state.”



The No. 68 Zero FG Energy Drink Chevrolet Camaro will be on track for the NASCAR Xfinity Series return to Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 1, 2022, with race coverage airing live on USA Network at 4 p.m. ET.



For more information about Zero FG Energy and to order your product, please visit www.zerofgenergy.com.



